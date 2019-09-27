Just 100 places are left for the 30th Simplyhealth Great South Run

The hugely popular Simplyhealth Great South Run is close to reaching capacity, with just 100 places remaining.

The event has grown in popularity since it began in 1990 to become the world’s leading 10-mile run, with more than 400,000 people taking part over the years.

This year places at the event, which is on Sunday October 20 in Portsmouth, have been in huge demand as people rush to celebrate the 30th staging.

Runners experience an event like no other with unrivalled local support and quality entertainment on course. The route takes in the sights of Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the Emirates Spinnaker Tower before crossing the finish line on the seafront, with beautiful views overlooking the Solent.

This year they can expect something even more special with extra entertainment to celebrate the 30th event, including a ’90s startline party, themed fancy dress and a 1940s-style D-Day celebration.

Philippa Brock from The Great Run Company said: ‘Over the past 30 years the Simplyhealth Great South Run has established itself as the south coast’s greatest running event.

‘To celebrate the 30th Great South Run we’re planning some special on-course experiences. Bringing together memories from the years of the run and some of the things that are special to Portsmouth, together with the already electric atmosphere on the course, it’s sure to make for a day

that’s not to be missed.

‘We’d encourage you to sign up now to avoid disappointment as places are extremely limited.’

Featuring a fast and flat course, the Simplyhealth Great South Run is perfect for new runners and those looking to smash their personal best and the 10-mile distance makes it a great training run for anyone building up to a spring marathon.

From humble beginnings in 1990 with 2,000 runners to more than 20,000 taking part now, the event has grown into a packed weekend of sport with four runs staged across the Saturday and Sunday in October.

Events on Saturday October 19 include the Simplyhealth Great South 5k, the Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great South Run and the Simplyhealth Canine Run.

Join us to be part of the story. To enter the 30th Simplyhealth Great South Run, go to Greatrun.org/South