Katie braves the shave to give dad Graham a pre-Christmas surprise

A DAUGHTER ‘braved the shave’ to raise money for a cancer charity that has been supporting her dad.

Katie Parsons from Stubbington was planning to have her head shaved in the new year to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. But because of her father’s deteriorating condition, she decided to spend Christmas with a new hairdo.

How Katie looked before the head shave

The 23-year-old said: ‘Last week my dad was told he has two months to live. He was also told there is nothing more the doctors can do for him.

‘I really wanted to do this head shave so he could see it and it will mean so much.’

Katie’s dad, Graham Dickinson, has been battling cancer over the past three years.

Katie added: ‘I am very protective of my hair usually, so my dad knows that and will understand and I think that will mean a lot to him.

‘He knew I was doing the head shave but thought it was in the new year, so it will be a surprise when he sees me later.’ Katie went to The Walled Garden in Stubbington for the haircut along with friends and family.

Hairdresser at The Walled Garden Stephanie Jones said: ‘When Katie told me about what she was doing, she was so blasé about it and I thought this is amazing.’

Stephanie offered to shave Katie’s hair.

Stephanie added: ‘I felt really nervous when I was shaving it, but it was quite satisfying in a way. All of it was just so overwhelming.

‘She is so brilliant and brave and it will really help raise awareness and money for a charity close to her heart.’

Katie’s mum, Louise Slaughter, said: ‘I am very proud of her.

‘She is raising money for a brilliant charity that has helped so many people.’

So far Katie has raised £420 for Macmillan Cancer Support’s initiative Brave the Shave and she hopes to reach her £500 target in the new year.

Louise added: ‘Although nothing can be done for her dad now, she felt she wanted to give something back.

‘She is really brave.’

To donate, go to bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/katie-parsons