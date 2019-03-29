Keane, Wet Wet Wet, Ward Thomas and more announced for the Isle of Wight Festival

Have your say

TEN new acts have been announced for this year’s Isle of Wight Festival.

Keane, Garbage, Dermot Kennedy, Cage The Elephant, Picture This, Ward Thomas, Wet Wet Wet, Björn Again, Feet and The Marcus King Band have all been announced by the festival organisers.

These acts join headliners George Ezra, Biffy Clyro, Lily Allen, Jess Glynne, Anne-Marie, Madness and more in the action-packed weekend.

The event, taking place from June 13-16 at Seaclose Park, kicks off the UK’s festival season.

English rock band Keane reunited earlier this year, and the group behind smash UK hit Everybody’s Changing is looking forward to the event.

In a statement, the band said: ‘We’re so happy to return to the Isle of Wight Festival this summer.

‘It’s one of the most iconic British festivals, and we have great memories of playing back in 2007.

‘We’re closing out the weekend, so hopefully you can join us for a massive sweaty euphoric singalong.’

Graeme Clark from Wet Wet Wet added: ‘The Isle of Wight Festival is absolutely legendary and we’re thrilled to be joining the amazing line-up for 2019.

‘Over the years the festival has had some incredible artists play and we feel honoured to join the ranks.’

For tickets to the event, people can go to isleofwightfestival.com.