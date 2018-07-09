A PET skunk escaped from its home’s garden three weeks ago – leaving its worried owner appealing for help to find it.

Lauren Arthy-Miles, 40, said three-year-old Hershey, who is brown and white, went missing on June 19 after finding his way through a rat hole in her Botley Road garden in Curdridge.

The owner said the nocturnal pet is likely to only appear between 10pm and 5am while the conditions are cooler.

‘Hershey went out in the garden and was last seen by a neighbour around 2am on the day he went missing. He is likely to have headed for a water source or somewhere like a rabbit hole. He is very greedy and has a brown face.’

Lauren can be contacted on 07914 043067.