FANS of The Prodigy are being encouraged to line the street to say goodbye to Keith Flint for the final time.

The legendary band’s singer died on March 4 at his home in North End near Great Dunmow, Essex.

Keith’s funeral will take place on Friday (March 29) and The Prodigy have invited fans to come say their goodbyes and ‘raise the roof'.

The funeral procession will start at 3pm on Friday at the beginning of Courtauld Road in Braintree Essex at the roundabout of Railway Street and Coggeshall Road

It will then head down Courtauld Road then turn right onto Bradford Street and then left onto Church Lane/ B1053.

The procession will finish at St Mary’s Church in Bocking at 3.30pm.

Fans are being encouraged to line the streets along the procession route and ‘raise the roof’ for Keith one final time.

The band have said that the church service will just be for family and close friends, but there will be speakers relaying the ceremony outside the church for everyone to hear.

The Prodigy added: ‘If anyone wishes to lay flowers or tributes these should be sent to St Mary's church in Bocking, no later than 2pm Friday.’

