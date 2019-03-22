Have your say

Sean O’Driscoll’s arrival will complement Pompey Academy’s set-up.

That is the verdict of Mark Kelly following the former AFC Bournemouth boss’ appointment.

Sean O'Driscoll. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

O’Driscoll will take up his post as head of coaching and learning at the start of April.

Having also had a spell in charge of England under-19s and as assistant manager to Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, the former Republic of Ireland international has a good pedigree bringing youngsters through to the first team.

And Kelly reckons he can help ‘push Pompey on.’

The Blues’ youth chief said: ‘Sean is someone with a lot of experience.

‘He has been in management for a long time and brought young players through at various clubs.

‘He complements the staff we already have here and brings a nice balance to our academy set-up.

‘There is a team in place here to really push Pompey on.’

Neil Sillett has also returned as head of academy recruitment, succeeding Dave Wright following his departure to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kelly added: ‘Neil Sillett has returned to the club as head of academy recruitment.

‘He’ll concentrate on players between the ages of 14 and 18, with a team under him looking at those from under-7 to under-14.

‘Vitor Vaz has come in as head of medical services, with Ebun Thomas our new foundation stage phase lead coach and Dominic Howes arriving as an analyst.’