Sean O’Driscoll’s arrival will complement Pompey Academy’s set-up.
That is the verdict of Mark Kelly following the former AFC Bournemouth boss’ appointment.
O’Driscoll will take up his post as head of coaching and learning at the start of April.
Having also had a spell in charge of England under-19s and as assistant manager to Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, the former Republic of Ireland international has a good pedigree bringing youngsters through to the first team.
And Kelly reckons he can help ‘push Pompey on.’
The Blues’ youth chief said: ‘Sean is someone with a lot of experience.
‘He has been in management for a long time and brought young players through at various clubs.
‘He complements the staff we already have here and brings a nice balance to our academy set-up.
‘There is a team in place here to really push Pompey on.’
Neil Sillett has also returned as head of academy recruitment, succeeding Dave Wright following his departure to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Kelly added: ‘Neil Sillett has returned to the club as head of academy recruitment.
‘He’ll concentrate on players between the ages of 14 and 18, with a team under him looking at those from under-7 to under-14.
‘Vitor Vaz has come in as head of medical services, with Ebun Thomas our new foundation stage phase lead coach and Dominic Howes arriving as an analyst.’