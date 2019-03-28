A Wembley final attracting in excess of 80,000 supporters.

Yet Kenny Jackett has stressed the importance of maintaining League One routine as the Checkatrade Trophy final approaches.

The 57-year-old has three times previously led teams out at the home of football, all while at Millwall’s helm.

Such experience has been utilised to plot Pompey’s timetable in the build-up to Sunday’s encounter with Sunderland.

The outcome is faith in the trusted routine employed for the majority of League One away trips, including last weekend’s 2-0 success at Shrewsbury.

Jackett said: ‘Our process is to try to get the non-football things sorted out on Monday and Tuesday, which is mainly family tickets and travel, if they need any.

‘To get those things out of the way is something I stressed last week. So, by the time the game comes around this weekend, the focus is on football.

‘We will treat it like a normal away game in terms of our routine, including an overnight stay. We want to build up to it, certainly by the back end of this week keep it as normal as possible.

‘It’s really important there is consistency from the management upon which the players can rely.

‘I think players produce their best form if they know what’s expected. You do need it.

‘Try to keep a routine, try to keep a regular focus about it, even though we all know it’s not a regular game, with the stadium and crowd, etc, etc.

‘If you want to be successful, you have to come through different tests, whether it’s Shrewsbury away or a final at Wembley.’

Pompey are to stay in London overnight ahead of Sunday’s final.

And on Saturday afternoon they are booked in for a visit to the venue which will provide their stage against the Black Cats.

Jackett added: ‘We’ll be working on the training ground on Saturday morning, then leaving for Wembley.

‘The players are quite keen to look around Wembley Stadium and I’m fine with it, so we will have a look on Saturday afternoon.

‘Everybody is buzzing, you can tell. The whole of Portsmouth is excited, which is great to see, and the players pick up on it.’