Kenny Jackett: Portsmouth tactical change pivotal in triumph over Shrewsbury

Kenny Jackett pinpointed the tactical change which inspired a third-successive League One victory.

Pompey warmed up for the Checkatrade Trophy final with a 2-0 success at Shrewsbury this afternoon.

What did you make of the result? Picture: Joe Pepler

Yet, for the opening 25 minutes, the Blues were indebted to keeper Craig MacGillivray as they came under severe pressure.

A system switch altered the course of the match, with Jackett implementing a 4-3-3, pushing Gareth Evans into midfield and Brett Pitman on the left of the attacking three.

The outcome was Ben Close’s opener, while Pitman completed the scored 11 minutes from time.

And Pompey find themselves in third spot, four points off second place with seven games remaining.

Jackett said: ‘The first 20-25 minutes it was tough and MacGillivray kept us in it, generally Shrewsbury were on top and it looked like it was going to be a long afternoon for us.

‘We made some tactical adjustments, got Brett a little bit closer to Omar Bogle, moved Jamal over to his natural side, with Gareth coming inside, which gave us more of a foothold in the game.

‘We went from strength to strength. Against their back three we found the spaces and created a lot of chances – and I’m pleased to say put them away.

‘Then, with Oli Hawkins coming in as well, he gave us a good platform to work off.

‘It was a very, very good assist for the second goal, which was a key goal because it quietened the stadium.

‘You are never comfortable as a manager at 1-0 and anything can happen. Then we found a second goal and limited them to the amount of chances.’