A COUNCIL has announced it could soon introduce kerbside glass collections.

Winchester City Council, which serves residents in Wickham and Denmead, says discussions are ongoing over holding monthly glass collections in the area.

Cllr Jan Warwick, portfolio holder for environment, said: ‘We have asked officers to include kerbside glass in negotiations for the new contract following feedback from members of the public. We are committed to improving the environment.’