Kia dealership scoops double award accolade

A CAR dealership has been hailed as one of the nation’s best after scooping a prestigious industry award.

Fine Cars Kia in Lee-on-the-Solent has been named the Franchised Workshop of the Year at the 2019 Car Dealer Aftermarket Excellence Awards at the Spinnaker Tower.

The Portsmouth Road Dealership also scooped the title for ‘Warranty Scheme of the Year’ for its seven-year warranty deal. Brett Duke, Fine Cars’ director, said: ‘We’re incredibly proud of this achievement. It’s a real testament to all of our staff who have worked so hard to maintain the high levels of service we offer our customers.’