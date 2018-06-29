King Henry VIII pays a visit to city for his 527th birthday

KING Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon came to Portsmouth to celebrate Henry’s 527th birthday at the Mary Rose Museum yesterday.

As part of the celebrations, The Mary Rose, has been hosting a week-long campaign of activities, set to conclude on July 1.

Molly Housego and Ian Pycroft dressed as King Henry VIII in front of the Mary Rose.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

Events have been taking place in London and Portsmouth, home of the Mary Rose, King Henry VIII’s favourite warship including Henry VIII boarding a train to Portsmouth Harbour where himself and Catherine were greeted before visiting the ship.

Over two million commuters at Waterloo station have seen the Mary Rose kiosk, where Henry VIII and his Tudor friends have been on hand to tell people about the King’s flagship.

Screens have also been playing Mary Rose videos while commuters have had access to a range of promotional material as well as having the chance to share a selfie with King Henry VIII.

People also sung happy birthday for him in London.