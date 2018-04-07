Kitchen fire at historic Titchfield pub

Have your say

A BLAZE has broken out in the kitchen of an historic pub.

Crews from Fareham, Portchester and Hightown fire stations were called to Titchfield Mill pub, in Mill Lane, at 9.08am.

Watch manager Ian Cambridge, from Fareham station, said the crews extinguished the chip pan fire in the kitchen.

Damage was limited to the range in the kitchen, he said.

Mr Cambridge said: ‘It was isolated to the kitchen and the rest of the pub was fine.

‘It was in the kitchen on the range.’

Crews finished the job at around 10am.

The pub, originally a water mill, dates back to 1779 and became an inn in 1939.