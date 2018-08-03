Kite festival returns to Southsea for 27th year

Have your say

KITES from across the world will be on display at an annual festival.

The skies above Southsea Common be filled with kites of all shapes and sizes next weekend.

This year’s Portsmouth International Kite Festival theme is Kites and Arts and people from Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and America will be at the event.

There will also be refreshment stalls, craft stalls, a free children’s kite workshop and people selling them.

This is the 27th year the festival has been held in Portsmouth. It is on August 11 and 12 between 10am and 5pm.

Visit portsmouthkitefestival.org.uk.