A KITE surfer who got into difficulties off Hill Head beach has been rescued.

Hill Head Coastguard posted on Twitter to say the person was rescued but did not need medical help.

The post said: ‘Team tasked to a kite surfer in difficulties at Hill Head beach.

‘Casualty recovered to the safety of shore with no medical assistance required.

‘Team now back on station. Well done to the member of public who made the call.’