Kitesurfers will ditch plastic for Hayling festival

KITESURFERS have pledged to up their game in the ongoing battle against plastic waste at a festival next weekend.

The Kitesurfing Armada Festival, which will be taking place on Hayling Island from Friday to Sunday, will see the plastic crisis tackled head on.

The Final Straw

Teaming up with Final Straw Solent, a campaign run in association with The News, this year’s event will be almost entirely plastic-free.

Reusable branded half and pint glasses will be used, water will be supplied in aluminium cans and there will be no plastic straws or cutlery.

Food will be served only in recyclable packaging, and all goody bags will be paper with no plastic bags being supplied from the event itself.

Dan Charlish from Armada Events said: ‘We have learnt a lot over the last year about running an environmentally friendly festival, and I think we are making progress.

‘We didn’t know how much of a challenge it would be at the outset, or the costs involved, but we were committed to making it work.

‘Even the event rash vest worn by every kitesurfer is being made out of 100 per cent recycled plastic and ocean waste. It feels great to know that as well as reducing our single-use plastic use, we can also take plastic back out of the ocean and reuse it in this way.’

Final Straw Solent co-founder Bianca Carr said: ‘By having the Kitesurfing Armada showcasing their dedication to producing a sustainable festival and showing their commitment to ocean health this could be a turning point for all festivals to use this as a blueprint for their events.

‘Armada is leading the way and we are honoured to be linked with them, we want everybody to know how important a clean event is to them.’

For more information about the Kitesurfing Festival, and to purchase tickets, people can go to armadaevents.co.uk/events/kitesurfingarmadauk.