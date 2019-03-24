Have your say

Will Knight felt title-chasing Sevenoaks were flattered by their 29-7 London one south win against Havant in Kent.

The senior coach was disappointed but not surprised after being forced to make a number of changes to the side.

It wasn’t a particularly fluent display from Havant, especially with the disruption playing a big factor.

Knight said: ‘We put in a reasonable performance.

‘Though the final score flattered Sevenoaks they were deserved winners.

‘They are not second in the league for no reason and possessed that extra bit of sharpness.

‘All the changes we had to make took its toll.

‘This affected the organisation and understanding in the team.

‘It was all a little bit low key.

‘Our try came from the best bit of rugby all afternoon and we didn’t do enough of that.

‘The Sevenoaks defence was good and we found it difficult to break them down.

‘We did get over their line a couple of times from driving mauls but the efforts were disallowed.

‘It is moments like that which can change games.’

The home side opened up a 15-0 lead by half-time but Havant struck immediately after the restart.

Good work by the forwards laid the foundations before the ball was quickly moved along the three-quarter line.

Winger James Wise was on hand to finish the move and Joel Knight knocked over the conversion.

Will Knight added: ‘At that stage we felt that we were back in the game.’

Sevenoaks hit back with a close-range try and added another with the final play of the game.

Southsea Nomads remained on course for a top-three finish in Hampshire two with a 24-17 win at Overton.

Nomads captain Ben Horrod admitted his team picked up the bonus point win without being at their best.

He said: ‘It wasn’t a Champagne performance by any means.

‘At times we controlled the game well but we had moments of inaccuracy which allowed Overton opportunities.

‘Our final two games are at home and we are looking to pick up five-point hauls from both of them.’

Gavin Fewell, Alex Kasote (two) and Lewis O'Connor grabbed the tries with Jonathan Branston adding two conversions.