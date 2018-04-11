Knitted sailor souvenir wins best product at national awards

Have your say

A UNIQUE souvenir from the National Museum of the Royal Navy has won Best Product in The Association for Cultural Enterprises awards 2018.

Ernie the Knitted Sailor is a replica of a popular exhibit at the museum which was made by Ernest ‘Gus’ Britton representing himself as a Signalman.

From an early age, Gus followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the Royal Navy and he served on the HMS Alliance.

Jill Fenwick, Managing Director, Association for Cultural Enterprises, said: ‘The entries this year have shown strength in all areas.

‘It’s clear that retail teams within the sector are full steam ahead in considering in-store customers as well as those who shop from afar in product development and choices.’

The awards were presented across ten different categories.

Ernie-Knitted Sailor retails for £9.99 and is available from shop.nmrm.org.uk