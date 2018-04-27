Labour MP calls for customs union

PORTSMOUTH South MP, Stephen Morgan was present in the House of Commons yesterday to back a motion supported by Conservative and Labour backbenchers to press the government to negotiate arrangements for a customs union with the European Union.

In January 2018, in a speech to Mansion House, Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out a UK-EU customs union following Brexit with it suggested the negotiations could have a looser ‘customs arrangement’.

The Aerospace, Defence, and Security group, the trade organisation representing the defence industry said: ‘A customs union with the EU is a practical solution that would put businesses in the best possible position to compete after Brexit.’

Mr Morgan added: ‘The government’s ruling out of a customs union is shockingly irresponsible and shows once again the Tories are willing to put party before country.

‘Industry groups and businesses have made it clear that a customs union is the only way to protect manufacturing jobs.’