Lane reopened on A3 after serious crash

One lane was closed on the A3 this morning after an accident.

Drivers faced delays of up to 25 minutes on the southbound route after the crash near to the Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

A picture tweeted by Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team showed a badly damaged silver car at the side of the road.

Traffic information service ROMANSE has said there are delays for drivers between Petersfield and Clanfield.

Stagecoach South also said buses between Petersfield and Havant are running late as a result.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area if possible.