Late-night rescue from Solent fort

A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital after falling and breaking her arm while staying at one of the forts in the Solent.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service was called to help the woman, 81, at the luxury hotel on No Man’s Land Fort just before midnight on Sunday.

The coastguard mobilised its search and rescue helicopter, based at Lee-on-the-Solent, to transfer the woman to hospital.

Brian Pack, lifeboat senior helm, said: ‘We were quickly on scene and our paramedic crew member and the team were able to administer treatment until the helicopter was able to take her to hospital.’

The lifeboat, which is made up of volunteer crew members, helped transport the woman’s relative to Portsmouth Harbour so she could visit the hospital.