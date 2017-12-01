Latest planning applications

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH

n Paulsgrove: Construction of new house at 15 Pendennis Road; Mr K Russell.

n Hilsea: Construction of a three-storey block of seven flats with associated parking, landscaping, cycle store and refuse store following demolition of the existing garage blocks at the garages adjacent to 1A St Chads Avenue; OAA Developments.

n St Jude: Construction of single-storey rear extension to include installation of new glazed roof to existing rear projection, roof lights to rear roofslope and minor internal alterations at 7 Netley Terrace; Mr & Mrs Keith and Cathy Griffiths.

n Drayton and Farlington: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 46 Lower Farlington Road; Mr & Mrs Cardey.

FAREHAM

n Fareham East: Conversion of existing integral double garage to habitable room with bay window frontage, a new double garage to the front of the property at 3 Forest Lane; Mr Bryant.

n Sarisbury: New porch to front elevation, alterations to main roof and replacement of flat roof to side with pitched tiled roof, single-storey rear extension and detached garage at 129 Swanwick Lane; Mr and Mrs C Haywood.

n Stubbington: New showroom window, covered trolley park and relocated auto-door entrance at Wickes, Speedfields Park; Mr Mark Craft.

GOSPORT

n Lee West: Demolition of existing building and construction of building to comprise three one-bedroom flats and two retail units at 139-143 High Street; Mr Graham Jacobs.

n Rowner and Holbrook: Retention of plant, hard standing and pallisade fence at Planet Ice, Forest Way; Mr Neville.

n Elson: Construction of single storey rear extension at 13 Anthony Grove; Ms D Faben.

HAVANT

n Bedhampton: Replacement of one door and one window for an existing listed building at The Elms, 2 Lower Road; Mr Richard Pratt.

n Cowplain: Construction of a detached photography studio, office, water closet and store with a fence and trellis at 40A Lovedean Lane; Mr and Mrs Stephen and Helen Hughes.

n St Faiths: Single-storey development up to six metres beyond the rear wall of dwelling at 9 Fifth Avenue; Mr and Mrs Seery.