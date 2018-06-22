Latest planning applications

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH

Eastney and Craneswater: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 27 Selsey Avenue; Mrs Palmer Goddard.

Charles Dickens: Application for prior approval relating to the change of use from Class A1 to form four self-contained flats at 9 Arundel Street; Lyonwood Ltd.

Central Southsea: Change of use from house in multiple occupation to purposes falling within house in multiple occupation or dwellinghouse at 38 Norman Road; Mr Kieran Magee.

Baffins: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 20 Riverhead Close; Mr Dave Barrow.

FAREHAM

Fareham West: Single-storey extension to front elevation and garage conversion to habitable rooms at 4 Thorney Close; Mr J Mason.

Hill Head: Fit a balcony to an existing flat-roof and replacement of a garage flat-roof with a pitched-roof including some wall construction at 64 Moody Road; Mr Andy Morritt.

Portchester East: Single-storey rear extension and demolition of existing garage at 214 White Hart Lane; Mr & Mrs Catford.

Titchfield: Outline planning application for the construction of three detached dwellings with associated landscaping and parking at 247 Titchfield Road; Mr Peter Beveridge.

GOSPORT

Elson: Construction of single-storey rear / side extension at 23 Chantry Road; Mr and Mrs Gell.

Rowner and Holbrook: GDPO part one – construction of single-storey rear extension at 79 Charden Road; Mr Adam Hope.

HAVANT

Bedhampton: Single-storey side extension at 14 Park Lane; Mr Stallard.

Cowplain: Construction of self-contained annexe at 89 London Road; Mr and Mrs Cooper.

Emsworth: Construction of single-storey garage at 21 Park Crescent; Mr and Mrs Powell.

Havant: Felling on one apple tree within conservation area of St Faith’s at 15 Manor Close. Mr and Mrs Carre.

Hayling Island: Addition of second-storey living accommodation, internal alterations, cladding to external elevations and balconies to front and rear at 32 Bracklesham Road; Ms Smith.