Latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Havant and Gosport 

Here are some of the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant.

Portsmouth

Central Southsea: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 77 St Augustine Road Southsea; Mr Gareth Putnam-Moorcroft.

St Jude: Construction of rear/side infill extension at 14 Florence Road; Mr & Mrs Nick and Lorna Glover.

Copnor: Construction of two storey side extension. at 1A Aylen Road; Mr Jaber Alam.

Baffins: Single storey rear extension with flat roof at 137 Hayling Avenue; Mr Robbie Collins.

Gosport

Alverstoke: Demolition of existing extensions and construction of single-storey rear extension at 71 Western Way; Mr & Mrs Easton.

Christchurch: Change of use from home to seven-bed (10 person) house in multiple occupation at 4 Avenue Road; Trevor Lazenbury - Winlaz Property.

Christchurch: Retention of detached garage at 44 St Edwards Road; Mr M Haggard.

Alverstoke: Construction of single-stroey front/side extension at 28 Solent Way; Mr & Mrs Lunn.

Havant

Purbrook: Single storey garage extension at 77 The Brow; Mr & Mrs M Ayling.

Hayling West: Single-storey rear extension at first floor level at 19 Avenue Road; Mr J Marshall.

Cowplain: Single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, loft conversion with front and rear dormer, replace existing front bays, all existing render to be stripped and replaced with facing brickwork at 24 Forest Avenue.