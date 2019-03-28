Launch of 2019 Animal Star Awards goes down a treat at the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel

MAN’S best friend was celebrated at an awards launch evening with some famous guests in attendance.

Lady Chelsea, a celebrated chihuahua who appeared on television program the Only Way is Essex, was one of many furry friends who put in an appearance at the 2019 Animal Star Awards launch event at the Marriott Hotel on March 20.

Organiser Mary Burgess

The lord mayor of Portsmouth, Lee Mason, was also making an appearance to kick off the awards which offers 14 categories celebrating amazing animals from the area.

Emsworth organiser Mary Burgess, who has been down to her ‘last £4’ to make the dog awards dream a reality after starting it in 2016, said: ‘I love my dogs, they are like my family. I have invested all my money in this over the last few years and it has been really hard going down to my last few pounds.

‘But to see all the support we now have makes it all worthwhile. There are some amazing charities who have helped us and we are very grateful.’

Nearly 450 entries have already been submitted for the awards.

To cast your vote, go to tinyurl.com/yxn8lzn4