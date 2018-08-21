Lauren and Strictly Come Dancing competitors are ‘marvellous’ says head judge Shirley

STRICTLY Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has said the line-up for this year's show is ‘marvellous’.

The BBC One flagship entertainment show will see stars including Blue singer Lee Ryan, cricketer Graeme Swann and presenter Katie Piper vie to impress the panel of experts, as well as Portsmouth Paralympian Lauren Steadman.

Also spinning round the dancefloor will be newsreader Kate Silverton, Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules and presenter Stacey Dooley, as well as Steps singer Faye Tozer, This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, YouTuber Joe Sugg, DJ Vick Hope, comedian Seann Walsh, Casualty star Charles Venn and TV star Susannah Constantine.

Ballas, 57, said: ‘The full line-up has now been announced and it's marvellous.

‘Everybody is in for a real treat, it's a very diverse group and I'm so excited to get going and I'm sure the audience is excited to be watching, so this season is definitely one to tune into."

Asked if there was anyone she was particularly looking forward to watching, the judge would only say she was ‘excited to see them all perform’.

Ballas, who recently suffered a cancer scare, is currently help her 80-year-old mother through treatment.

She has called on cancer sufferers and survivors to talk about their illness as she attended an event in Glasgow.

The ballroom expert said: ’My mum who is 80 has recently gone through colon cancer and had an operation.

‘My mum is a very private person, but I think she would also benefit from being able to talk to different people rather than keeping it to herself.

‘Sometimes it's difficult to talk to family because they're also struggling and going through pain, but to talk to survivors who have gone through it, and understand you, is amazing.’