A Southsea man who abducted a 15-year-old girl he was having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with in a stolen car before ramming a police vehicle – leaving it with £18,000 worth of damage – was jailed for 30 months.

Prolific offender 24-year-old Toby Glew, who has never passed a driving test, stuck two fingers up to a notice forbidding him from seeing the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, before leading police on a chase along the Eastern Road in December last year, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Toby Glew

But as the defendant was ‘boxed in’ by three police cars on the A32 in Gosport he still refused to throw in the towel before ploughing into one of the officer’s cars.

Still desperate to get away, Glew then mounted a pavement before heading toward a bus stop where his vehicle stopped.

During the melee, police had managed to taser Glew through the window – helping to bring the carnage to an end.

Prosecutor James Kellam said: ‘The child was someone he knew, who he picked up in a stolen car before driving quickly and dangerously as he was chased by police.

‘The police cars boxed it in to try and get the defendant to stop before he reversed and rammed into one of the cars causing it £18,000 worth of damage. Mr Glew then drove onto the pavement toward a bus stop before he was stopped by a second police car.

‘The defendant was taken from the car where the child was found. He has never held a licence and put a child in danger after driving dangerously in a car where he also had no insurance.’

Glew’s offence was compounded by the fact he had been released on bail the previous month after breaking into cars and stealing items in Osborne Road, Southsea – where he was found with a hammer and a knife.

‘Police became aware there was a group of men who were breaking into cars. When they went to the scene they found the defendant who they arrested. He was found with a hammer and knife on him,’ Mr Kellam said. ‘A number of stolen items were found on him including trainers and aftershave.’

The court heard how Glew had a lengthy record of offending with various stints in prison including spending two years behind bars in 2016 for robbery.

Defending, Edward Hollingsworth, admitted the defendant had breached a child protection notice by meeting the teenage girl and embarking on his rampage. ‘It was an inappropriate relationship with (Glew),’ he said. ‘There was a notice. He was an adult – he had to comply – but didn’t.

The barrister added: ‘The defendant happened to see the child in the street before she got in the car. He told her to leave.’

But bemused judge William Ashworth, intervening, poured scorn on the line of defence. ‘I will not be accepting that is what happened,’ he said.

Glew, of Beach Road, admitted charges of abducting a child, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and having no insurance or driving licence for the December offences. He also pleaded guilty to four charges of criminal damage, going equipped with a weapon, possessing a bladed article and theft.

Judge Ashworth told Glew: ‘You got a girl into a stolen car and rammed a police car. It was dangerous and must have been traumatic for the girl. You put a child in danger.’

Despite having no licence Glew was still disqualified from driving for two years when released from prison.