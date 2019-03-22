League One promotion race: How things could change in Portsmouth’s automatic promotion push this weekend
Pompey continue their push for League One automatic promotion at Shrewsbury on Saturday.
Here we take a look at how things could change in the race to finish in the top two this season.
1. Game of the weekend - Luton v Doncaster Rovers
Could leaders Luton drop points for the second week in succession when they welcome sixth-placed Doncaster on Saturday? The table-topping Hatters were held last time out and will want to avoid a repeat.
Luton may have dropped points in three of their previous five league outings, but they remain five points clear at the summit and on a 25-game League One unbeaten run. They will be firm favourites to come out on top against Donny.
Doncaster have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of a huge trip to table-toppers Luton. Donny boss Grant McCann and his team will be without 'two big players', but the club are remaining tight-lipped on identities.
Daniel Stendel's Barnsley currently occupy the other automatic promotion spot. Next up for them is a potential tricky trip to relegation-threatened Walsall. The Saddlers sit in the bottom four on goal difference.