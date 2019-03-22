Omar Bogle celebrates his goal against Scunthorpe with Lee Brown. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South.

League One promotion race: How things could change in Portsmouth’s automatic promotion push this weekend

Pompey continue their push for League One automatic promotion at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Here we take a look at how things could change in the race to finish in the top two this season.

Could leaders Luton drop points for the second week in succession when they welcome sixth-placed Doncaster on Saturday? The table-topping Hatters were held last time out and will want to avoid a repeat.

1. Game of the weekend - Luton v Doncaster Rovers

Luton may have dropped points in three of their previous five league outings, but they remain five points clear at the summit and on a 25-game League One unbeaten run. They will be firm favourites to come out on top against Donny.

2. Hatters aim to continue title charge

Doncaster have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of a huge trip to table-toppers Luton. Donny boss Grant McCann and his team will be without 'two big players', but the club are remaining tight-lipped on identities.

3. Donny's double blow

Daniel Stendel's Barnsley currently occupy the other automatic promotion spot. Next up for them is a potential tricky trip to relegation-threatened Walsall. The Saddlers sit in the bottom four on goal difference.

4. Who do second-placed Barnsley face?

