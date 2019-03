The League One promotion rivals are set to do battle in front of more than 80,000 supporters at Wembley. And the final is almost certain to be the highest attended match in the competition’s history. Here we take a look at the finalists’ league positions before and after the Checkatrade Trophy showpiece in the past 10 years.

1. Lincoln - 2018 Checkatrade Trophy champions Lincoln beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in Checkatrade Trophy final last year. The Imps sat sixth in League Two on the weekend of the final. Danny Cowley's men ended the season in seventh, securing a play-off spot. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Shrewsbury - 2018 finalists Shrewsbury suffered a 1-0 final defeat to Lincoln last season. The Shrews sat third in League One on the weekend of the final, ending the campaign in the same position. But they failed to win the play-offs. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Coventry - Checkatrade Trophy champions 2017 Coventry were 2-1 victors over Oxford in the final. Although they suffered relegation from League One that season, finishing 23rd. The Sky Blues were rock bottom as they prepared for the final. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Oxford - 2017 finalists Michael Appleton's Oxford suffered a final defeat at the hands of Coventry. The U's ended the season eighth in League One, missing out on the play-offs. They sat ninth going into the final. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more