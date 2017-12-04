Learn about fostering at Portsmouth council drop-in event

Have your say

PEOPLE considering becoming a foster carer can attend a drop-in session.

Portsmouth City Council has organised the event tomorrow evening at the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square.

There will be social workers and current foster carers available to talk, a presentation with more details on foster care and information on the Lodging Plus scheme.

Councillor Ryan Brent, cabinet member for children and families, said: ‘We need foster carers to provide stability and care for vulnerable children and young people in the city.’

The event is between 6.45pm and 8pm.