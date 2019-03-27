Lee Bradbury is ‘under no illusions’ of the monumental task the Hawks have to preserve their National League status following their defeat at Maidenhead.

The Westleigh Park outfit fell to a 2-1 defeat against their fellow relegation strugglers, leaving them seven points adrift of safety with six games remaining.

The visitor were below their best, although they did have goalscoring chances to win the game.

But Maidenhead were more clinical, with Ryan Upward and ex-Hawk Adrian Clifton on target before substitute Matt Paterson grabbed a consolation late on for Bradbury’s troops.

The Westleigh Park boss felt the Magpies adapted the better of the two teams at York Road.

And he knows a reaction at Sutton on Saturday is imperative if the Hawks are claw themselves to safety.

Bradbury said: ‘I’m hugely disappointed.

‘It was a scrappy game on difficult pitch and Maidenhead probably adapted better.

‘It was never going to be a pretty game and was going to be about who took their chances.

‘We probably had better chances in the game but they scored the ones that counted.

‘At the end, we threw kitchen sink at them – but really we huffed and puffed and they defended well.

‘It was a tale of what happened in two boxes and we didn’t defend properly for their second goal.

‘We’re under no illusions this makes it tougher for us (to avoid relegation).

‘We have got some big games coming up now and we have to take this on the chin and move on.’

Meanwhile, Baffins Milton Rovers marched into the Wessex League Cup final.

Steve Leigh’s men needed penalties to defeat Hamworthy United.

The game finished 2-2 after extra-time, with a shoot-out required to decide the last-four tie.

And it was Baffins who won it 4-3 to book their spot in the final against Portland United.

It will be played at AFC Portchester’s Crest Finance Stadium on Saturday, May 6.