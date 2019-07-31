Lee-on-the-Solent motorcyclist, 24, left with life-threatening injuries after roundabout crash

Have your say

A MOTORCYCLIST from Lee-on-the-Solent has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash.

The 24-year-old was involved in a collision with a car at a roundabout in Bournemouth Road, Chandler's Ford at 10.30pm on Thursday.

The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Picture: Google Street View

Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service said he was taken to Southampton General Hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries.

It is understood two more people suffered minor injuries.

