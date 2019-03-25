INVESTIGATIONS are continuing after a man was stabbed in the arm in a block of flats.

The terrifying incident happened late on Thursday night and a police cordon remained in place at the Greywell Heights complex, in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park on Friday.

Scene of the stabbing in Leigh Park.

A 28-year-old was taken to hospital following the stabbing, which sparked a police manhunt and left walls, doors and a stairwell caked in blood.

The victim was heard ‘frantically screaming for help’ after being attacked.

Police investigations into the stabbing are continuing this week, with Hampshire Constabulary saying that no arrests have been made so far.

The stabbing took place at about 11pm on Thursday night on the second floor if Greywell Heights.

Blood was seen splashed across several doors and walls, with a large pool still left on stairs of the complex.

The gruesome scene left those living in the flats shaken last week.

One 25-year-old mum, who lives on the second floor but asked not to be named, said she heard the aftermath of the stabbing.

‘I was in the bath and heard this loud knocking sound – it was like someone frantically banging on the door,’ she said.

‘I could hear someone say “come help me, come help me”.

‘That’s what made me think something was not right.’

The mum added: ‘It makes you feel scared. If I had come up the stairs with my child at the time I could have been caught up in it all.

‘I had to use the other stairs in the morning because I didn’t want my little girl to go out and see all the blood.’

Neighbours called 999 with paramedics and police ‘arriving within minutes’.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said the victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital first before being transferred to the University Hospital Southampton.

Another 35-year-old woman from the first floor, who has lived in the block of flats for about a decade, said: ‘Nothing like this has ever happened. We’ve had drugs and a fight but nothing like this.’