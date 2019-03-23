SHOCKED neighbours were forced to help a man who had been stabbed in the arm during a bloody fight in a block of flats.

The terrified male was reportedly heard ‘frantically screaming for help’ after he was attacked in the Greywell Heights complex, in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park.

Greywell Heights, in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, where a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the arm

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital following the stabbing, which sparked a police manhunt and left walls, doors and a stairwell caked in blood.

The vicious assault comes just days after a 15-year-old boy in Leigh Park was stabbed in the arm in a park and is the latest in a string of violent crimes in the area.

And as the surge of violence continues, worried locals and politicians have demanded action ‘before someone is killed’.

Malcolm Carpenter, ward councillor for Battins, was sickened by the news of the latest attack and said: ‘Unless we take some urgent action in a few weeks or months we are going to see a fatality in Leigh Park.’

Several doors had blood splashed all over them after a 28-year-old was stabbed in the arm.

The latest incident took place just at about 11pm on Thursday evening on the second floor.

Blood was seen splashed across several doors and walls, with a large pool still left on stairs of Greywell yesterday afternoon.

Police had cordoned off one stairwell in the building, with officers remaining at the scene throughout the night and into the morning.

However, the gruesome scene left those living in the flats shaken.

Residents said they had to avoid blooded areas, including this stairwell.

One 25-year-old mum, who lives on the second floor but asked not to be named, said she heard the aftermath of the stabbing.

‘I was in the bath and heard this loud knocking sound – it was like someone frantically banging on the door,’ she said.

‘I could hear someone say “come help me, come help me”. That’s what made me think something was not right.’

Neighbours called 999 with paramedics and police ‘arriving within minutes’. A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said the victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital first before being transferred to the University Hospital Southampton.

Blood was left across doors, walls and stairs in the flat complex.

The 25-year-old mum added: ‘It makes you feel scared. If I had come up the stairs with my child at the time I could have been caught up in it all.

‘I had to use the other stairs in the morning because I didn’t want my little girl to go out and see all the blood.’

Another 35-year-old woman from the first floor, who has lived in the block of flats for about a decade, said: ‘Nothing like this has ever happened. We’ve had drugs and a fight but nothing like this.’

Councillor John Davis, who represents Warren Ward, said he was ‘appalled and saddened’ by the stabbing.

‘It is almost like the Wild West right now – more people seem prepared and ready to use a weapon,’ he said, adding he was worried about how adult video games were ‘desensitising’ young people to violence.

Temporary Superintendent Claire Taylor, from Hampshire police, insisted knife crime in the county was ‘low’, and added: ‘Tackling violence remains a key priority for the Force and we intend to keep up the momentum.

‘The work around knife crime is on-going daily business tackling knife offences, arresting those who carry knives and confiscating dangerous weapons.”

Witnesses or those with information to the latest attack should call 101, quoting 44190099428.