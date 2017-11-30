Let Macka B show you why Health is Wealth

British reggae star Macka B is in town with his Roots Band as part of the tour for his new album, Health is Wealth.

Interested in music from a young age, at school he played the violin and joined the school choir. At home he was getting inspiration from such greats as Burning Spear, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Count Ossie to name but a few.

Since releasing his first album, Sign of The Times in 1986, he's notched up more than 20 further albums.

More than 30 years on from that debut, Macka B continues to tour the world extensively spreading consciousness and breaking down the barriers.

They are joined by special guests 21st Century Dub Clash Sound System with DJs Joel Clash and Tom Mayhem.

They are at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea, tomorrow, from 7.30pm. Tickets £15. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.