LETTER: ‘New homes will make the quality of life in Fareham worse’

The decision by Fareham council to wave through the applications to build more than 400 new homes in Warsash is sad, but not surprising (Anger as go-ahead is given for more than 400 homes, Jan 25).

Those people who have been following the evolution of the council’s Local Plan from its beginnings with the Strategic Development Area have been warning for many years that this is the kind of thing that would be likely to happen.

The council’s leader, Sean Woodward, has, through his role as the chairman of the Partnership for Urban South Hampshire, been driving up the town’s housing targets while promising people in the western wards that Welborne would save them from over-development.

He also promised that Welborne would provide leverage to secure the necessary infrastructure.

Few of those who looked at the evolving plans in detail believed him at the time and, sure enough, neither of his promises have been kept.

For this, Sean Woodward should have resigned but he hasn’t and he won’t.

We are now in a situation where the quality of life for Fareham’s residents is likely to decline significantly, and all because of the actions of the elected councillors in the Tory group who have unquestionably, and mostly unthinkingly, supported their leader. The only hope of salvaging something from this mess is to remove the Tory group from its position of power in Fareham at the next local elections.

Mike Parsons

The Heights, Wallington