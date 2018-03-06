LETTER OF THE DAY: ‘Beast from the East’ delivered a great visitor

After the recent snow we’ve all had I had a very unusual visitor to my garden.

I’ve never seen one in my garden before and maybe, with all the snow, this little Egret couldn’t find food and took solace in my brook at the back of the garden?

I had to be very quiet with my opening of the window and then with me leaning out the window with my camera.

I was losing light as it was becoming dusk but I managed to shoot these pictures of the Little Egret nibbling at the sides and he walked on to the bank then flew off.

I am still chuffed and amazed to see this beautiful bird in my own back garden when I’d only seen them at nature reserves.

Melanie​ Thorne​

​Waterlooville