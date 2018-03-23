LETTER OF THE DAY: Camber walkway ‘pantomime’ could run forever

I would like to add my congratulations to Ken Bailey and his team of supporters who have succeeded (at their own cost) in their appeal concerning the walkway around the Camber. (Campaign for right of way around the Camber, March 6), and the subsequent publication of letters from readers on this topic.

In my experience over many years, as a local resident and as a former councillor, access around the Camber has never been questioned: it has always been taken for granted that such rights existed over the roadways concerned.

The arrival of the Ben Ainslie Shed appears to have changed all that – and the council’s attempt to close off this access has been heavy-handed to say the least.

All too often local authorities and government inspectors work hand-in-glove with one another to frustrate the real requirements of local residents and businesses.

So this is an historic moment – and should be a good reason to be cheerful.

However, we now learn that the council will make the order as instructed by the inspector – but then object to it: ‘to prevent it from being confirmed (brought into legal force to confer public rights of way)’.

This pantomime show may run forever.

Many of us, residents and visitors alike, hope to continue to benefit from access to the Camber within this Heritage and Conservation area.

We can wonder why local councillors have not been more vocal on this matter.

Let us see if candidates in the forthcoming local elections will now take up the challenge.

Angus Ross

Old Portsmouth