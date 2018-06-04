LETTER OF THE DAY: City centre ‘rot’ is already on the drawing board

Have your say

Philip Pyke has a good point in his ideas for Commercial Road (Turn the old M&S into an indoor market and stop the rot, June 1).

Use the existing buildings as a cinema, indoor market etc.

The decline started when Charlotte Street was closed to market traders, online deliveries took place and someone mentioned the future lies in student accommodation.

The rot is already on the drawing board with a new road system planned towards expensive Gunwharf and the priority given to cyclists.

The News speaks of 16,000 vehicles entering the city every peak time but we have never countered more than a handful of cyclists using the existing systems.

A market planned at Church Road roundabout? What a laugh.

Who voted these officials into the council?

I believe something like just 24 per cent of residents.

They do not give a toss what people want, just sit on the council drawing their money and looking good on a CV.

Interesting when a general election comes and no-one turns up to vote.

