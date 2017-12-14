LETTER OF THE DAY: Claws out over Santa

I read with great amusement the story of charity worker Rod Elliott threatened with arrest when he parked his sleigh dressed as Santa Claus outside Tesco in Station Road, Hayling Island by an over-zealous shop worker (Tesco delivers a ho-ho-no to charity Santa, Dec 12).

Can one imagine the reaction of the officers concerned had the individual carried his threat in full and a police patrol car had been called to arrest Father Christmas?

They would think quite rightly that they had been involved in a stunt and it’s impossible to gauge without laughing just how the situation may have been resolved.

However, the story was a great tonic for the coming festive season and just a pity the individual concerned did not apparently have any Christmas spirit or indeed sense of humour.

I do hope that Hayling Island Lions – and indeed Tesco – saw the funny side of the story.

NJ Anderson

Melrose Close,

Milton