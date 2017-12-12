LETTER OF THE DAY: Commercial Road needs a makeover

Your correspondent who recently said that Portsmouth was fine the way it is and no different to other cities is wrong.

I have been to Cardiff, Southampton, Liverpool and Bristol, all of which have been completely remodernised and look amazing.

Portsmouth has not had any money spent on it for years.

The money that has been spent on the city centre ended up being used for seats, and new cobbles - pathetic.

Why is it that any money that comes into our city never gets spent here?

What is the point of having new roads coming into Portsmouth if all they are confronted with is a dilapidated Commercial Road?

Also, I would like to point out that The Cascades is now falling into disrepair.

Two of the automatic doors at the back have been out of order for months on end, two out of the three lifts are now out of order, and a front glass panel which was broken has been boarded up for weeks.

I am Portsmouth born and bred and when I travel around the UK it is so sad to come back to what was once a wonderful vibrant city.

The Gunwharf is being relied on to get the visitors here but it is for outlet shopping and for eating.

The main shopping centre should be at the top of the list to get a complete remake.

Patricia Smith

Parkstone Avenue, Southsea