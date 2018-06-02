LETTER OF THE DAY: Flooding fears for ‘other end’ of Hayling Island

I read with interest the letter written by D Seddon regarding the coast on Hayling near the Par 3 golf course, and the possibility of flooding here, because the car park behind the beach huts is lower than the level of the top of the beach (Flooding concerns, May 24).

My husband and I often come to this part of the beach, and sit at the bench table and seating area near the disabled parking spaces.

Over the past few weeks/months we have noticed how the edge of the shingle bank is eroding, and this seating area is in danger of being ‘eaten’ into by the high tides and strong winds.

It is only a matter of time before this happens. The beach looking to the west, towards the Ferry Point, is so flat that there is nothing to stop the sea coming up and causing flooding and other damage.

Each year the sandbank gets longer and wider.

Recently, millions of pounds were spent on sea defence at Eastoke/Sandy Point area, but very little at the other end of the island.

It’ll be interesting to see how things develop in the future.

Jenny Redman

Mengham Avenue, Hayling Island