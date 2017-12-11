LETTER OF THE DAY: Hats off to two top firms

During the evening of November 30 a pipe burst under the pavement in St Mathews Road, Cosham and by very late that evening we were faced with what look liked devastation.

The force of the water had pushed up under all the paving stones past two properties down to the corner with water rushing down the road.

The water board repaired it in the early hours.

The next morning we were faced with the fact that my car was trapped in the garage as the pavement was all distorted and unsafe to walk on.

The water board turned up early Friday morning with representatives of the construction company Cappagh to discuss what they were going to do.

They had to take up all the stones, lay new foundations and relay the stones.

It was an inconvenience to us not being able to use our hard-standing etc but we wanted to say a great thank you to Portsmouth Water company for the way it was dealt with.

We all complain about roadworks but we didn’t have any complaints.

At 7.30 in the morning for two days the workers arrived and just kept on until it was all done.

A member of staff at the water board was in contact daily explaining what was happening and checking we were okay so a big, big thank-you to Portsmouth Water and Cappagh.

Well done.

Gill Scott

St Matthews Road, Cosham