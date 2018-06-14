LETTER OF THE DAY: Head back to the 1940s with Groundlings fun event

Like many of your readers, I too enjoyed the D-Day Revival celebrations last weekend at Southwick village.

What a brilliant event the people of Southwick organise and it seems to get better every year.

Seeing everyone in 1940s costumes and the village decked out in sandbags and Union flags filled me with nostalgia.

Maybe you were there?

If you missed it I’d like to tell everyone that there is to be another 40s event right here in the city this Friday – June 15 – at the Groundlings Theatre.

We are hosting a 1940s Cocktail Soirée with music from the era and wartime singalongs and nostalgic pieces of theatre to put you in the mood.

Music will be provided by a singing duo called All in the Swing and dressing up is encouraged.

The owner of the ‘best costume’ will gain a prize and don’t forget that costumes can be hired from the theatre.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on (023) 9273 7370 at £5 or £8.50 to include your first cocktail (don’t be put off if you don’t like cocktails as other drinks are available and we have a fully-stocked bar).

The theatre would like to extend an invitation to any D-Day veteran to be our guest for the evening.

It would be helpful if you could phone the theatre and speak to Richard or Tobias.

We are also interested in hearing from you if you have a small vintage car or small military vehicle as we hope to create some wartime atmosphere in the car park.

Patrons are reminded to park either in Gunwharf Quays, or in the smaller Harbour car park , near to The Hard (a two-minute walk to the theatre).

We hope to see you there.

Rosalie Cuthbert

Ambassador for the Groundlings Theatre