LETTER OF THE DAY: Hole in our armed forces budget needs closing

Our armed services are the finest in the world, and as MP for the home of the Royal Navy I take special pride and responsibility in fighting for the strengthening and championing of our forces.

The defence and security of our nation is the first duty of all of us in public office and one that I take extremely seriously.

It is therefore with great concern that, as a member of the Public Accounts Committee, I have reviewed multiple unrealistic savings targets and the chronic underfunding of defence by this Government.

Last week our chairman, alongside the Conservative chairman of the Defence Select Committee, wrote to the prime minister highlighting both of our committees’ increasing concerns about the severe budgetary pressures faced by the Ministry of Defence.

Put simply, there is a multi-billion-pound hole in the defence budget and vast funding gaps in combination with the intensification of new threats such as cyber, chemical, and biological attacks, risk undermining our national security.

It’s about time the government paid attention to growing cross-party concerns about the future of our armed forces.

Stephen Morgan MP

Portsmouth South

House of Commons, Westminster