Search

LETTER OF THE DAY: I could have easily dodged the train fare

The Dunsbury Park industrial estate in Havant is hoped to attract many more firms over the coming years

Bold plans revealed to create 5,000 jobs in Havant

0
Have your say

I recently made a two-day trip from Portsmouth to Camberley which was over a weekend period.

Upon arriving at Portsmouth & Southsea Station I found that I could walk through the ticket barrier without anything being checked as all the gates we left open and no staff in attendance.

While on the train no-one had their tickets checked.

I changed trains at Guildford and again my ticket was not looked at once.

At Camberley there was no-one in sight and all their ticket barriers were left on the open position.

On the way back exactly the same thing happened, and it was obvious to me that I could have just hopped on a train and done the whole trip without paying a penny.

In fact I wish I had done that considering the fare I paid was expensive.

I am not surprised that the railways are losing money if they can’t even have staff in attendance on a Saturday.

Patricia Smith

Parkstone Avenue, Southsea