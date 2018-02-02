LETTER OF THE DAY: ‘I’ll fight for fairer deal for police’

Police officers in Portsmouth, and the country more widely, serve our communities with great skill and bravery.

Communities depend on them to protect our city’s local businesses, prevent terror, and keep us all safe.

That’s why I welcome the Police and Crime Panel’s rejection of the police and crime commissioner’s efforts to inflate his own budget to the cost of frontline services.

I’m sure that people in Portsmouth will be pleased with this victory following continued pressure from myself, the community and the Police Federation.

However, from my discussions with police staff on the front line up to the very top I fear that our officers and the public they protect are being continually let down by this government.

The Tories have broken their pledge to protect police funding.

Hampshire Constabulary has lost 1,000 officers and £82m since 2011.

That they are being asked to cut a further £25m over the next three years is simply extraordinary in light of the rising crime we see on our streets.

There is much work to be done to make sure police forces have the resources to their job safely and effectively.

I promise not to let up in my pursuit of a fairer deal for Portsmouth’s police.

Stephen Morgan MP

Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South