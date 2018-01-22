LETTER OF THE DAY: Lonely? We can help you in Portsmouth

Am not sure what exactly the new government minister for loneliness will do, but hopefully bring resources and national co-ordination to the problem of social isolation.

What we do know is that among many older people and indeed all ages this is a serious problem, often leading to ill health.

And as the accompanying map produced by AGE UK shows people in some areas of the city are greater at risk than others.

What we also know is that local schemes have proved to be really effective in making sure that contact is made with those who are living lonely lives.

Portsmouth Pensioners’ Association is playing it part and welcomes all over 60 to its meetings and social events.

For those who cannot come to our events by bus, because of disability we have funds help you come by door-to-door transport.

Dr Alan Burnett

Sussex Road, Southsea