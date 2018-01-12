LETTER OF THE DAY: Pompey? We wuz robbed!

A daring night-time robbery took place at Fratton Park on the 9th January – the three thieves dressed in black and disguised as a referee and two linesmen were last seen by 3,000 witnesses running towards the Chelsea players’ dressing rooms with the Checkatrade Trophy.

Rumours about the referee (Gavin Ward) signing and playing for Chelsea in their next home game have not been confirmed.

Chelsea coaching sources states while his blocking skills of three Portsmouth passes were excellent, his passing the responsibility to the linesmen showed indecision.

On a sad note, hundreds of Portsmouth children witnessed the robbery with their family and friends, who became angry and upset.

Many children stated they did not want to return to Fratton Park until the thieves had been punished and fined!

Victor Childs

Horsesands Close, Southsea