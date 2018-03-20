LETTER OF THE DAY: Public should have a say over sea defence project

Pat Huxtable provided useful comment about the March 8 East Southsea Neighbourhood Forum meeting and in particular her reference to the need to better inform and hopefully involve the public in consultation about the Southsea sea defence plans (Forum crowd larger, Mar 15).

It was encouraging that Portsmouth’s chief executive David Williams stated that he is leading the project, has protected government funding and has undertaken to provide an opportunity for the public to have some real input; hopefully details of this will be provided soon.

As the extended programme for design refinement and consultation takes us nearer the point where the city’s planners’ aim to consult about refreshing the Special Planning Document (SPD) for Southsea that will become part of the forthcoming Portsmouth Plan review there is an opportunity to try to overlap the consultations to consider how, what are likely to be quite significant physical challenges/changes to the seafront, improve the health and wellbeing of residents, visitors and businesses

C M Burns

Fawcett Road, Southsea